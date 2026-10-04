Apple iPhone Duo pre-orders on October 12: 6 million-unit buzz, but there’s a catch

Six Million Bet
A six-million-unit sales forecast is putting the spotlight on Apple’s most unusual iPhone launch yet. The estimate suggests enormous curiosity around the new form factor, but the real question is whether consumer demand can match the scale expected by analysts.
Preorder Rush
Apple is preparing customers ahead of the October 12 pre-order window, adding an unusual layer of anticipation around the launch. With buyers getting ready before orders officially open, the first few hours could reveal just how strong interest really is.
Scam Alert
The hype around the iPhone Duo is already creating an opportunity for scammers, with reports of fake early pre-order links circulating online. For buyers, the rush to secure a new iPhone could come with another problem: knowing which offer is actually genuine.
Name Mystery
The word “Duo” has fuelled speculation that Apple is preparing something distinctly different from its current iPhone lineup. Yet with the company keeping key details under wraps, the name itself has become part of the mystery surrounding the device.
Supply Crunch
A six-million-unit forecast becomes harder to assess if production problems reported in the supply chain persist. Conflicting reports about manufacturing challenges have added another variable to the launch, raising questions about whether Apple can produce enough devices to meet early demand.