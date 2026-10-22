Apple's ₹3 lakh foldable iPhone reportedly goes on sale October 23, but there's a catch

₹3 lakh gamble

Would you spend nearly ₹3 lakh on Apple's first foldable iPhone? According to the supplied report, the iPhone Duo is set to go on sale on October 23, 2026, with a starting price of ₹2,99,900 in India. Pre-bookings reportedly began on October 16, but buyers may face an unexpected restriction when trying to purchase the company's most ambitious smartphone yet.