Apple's ₹3 lakh foldable iPhone reportedly goes on sale October 23, but there's a catch

₹3 lakh gamble
Would you spend nearly ₹3 lakh on Apple's first foldable iPhone? According to the supplied report, the iPhone Duo is set to go on sale on October 23, 2026, with a starting price of ₹2,99,900 in India. Pre-bookings reportedly began on October 16, but buyers may face an unexpected restriction when trying to purchase the company's most ambitious smartphone yet.
Buying crackdown
Planning to buy multiple new iPhones? You might run into a surprise at checkout. The report claims Apple has restricted purchases of the iPhone Duo, iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max to just two units per customer. Similar restrictions have reportedly appeared in India, the US, China, Singapore and Hong Kong. Apple has not officially explained the reported limit, raising questions about stock availability and possible resale concerns.
Folding spectacle
Imagine carrying a smartphone that opens into a tablet-like screen. The reported iPhone Duo features a massive 7.6-inch inner OLED display and a 5.4-inch outer OLED screen, both supporting Apple's ProMotion refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The dual-screen design promises a different experience for watching videos, multitasking and everyday browsing, but whether it justifies the premium price remains the bigger question.
Performance arsenal
Apple's reported foldable isn't just about its unusual design. The iPhone Duo is said to pack an A20 Pro chipset, two 48MP rear cameras and a 12MP front camera. The report also lists a dual-battery system, USB-C charging, MagSafe wireless charging and Touch ID integrated into the side button. Interestingly, the device reportedly runs iOS 27, marking a departure from the familiar Face ID-focused flagship experience.
Storage shock
A foldable iPhone with 2TB of storage? The supplied report claims Apple will offer the iPhone Duo in four configurations: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB. Sales are said to begin through Apple's website and selected partner stores on October 23. But before spending ₹2,99,900 or more, Indian buyers should verify the device's official availability, specifications and purchase restrictions, as these details have not been independently confirmed.