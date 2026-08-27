Apple’s ₹6 lakh machine: The AI powerhouse hiding before iPhone 18 launch

Chip Battle
The real fight inside Apple’s latest launch is happening between silicon generations. The M5 Ultra variant pushes the limits with up to 36-core CPU, 80-core GPU and 512GB unified memory, positioning Mac Studio as one of Apple’s most powerful computing machines yet.
AI Monster
Apple’s new Mac Studio is not just a desktop upgrade—it is a machine built around artificial intelligence. Powered by M5 Max and M5 Ultra chips, it promises massive gains in AI workloads, allowing creators and developers to run advanced models locally without depending heavily on cloud servers.
Hidden Power
Behind the sleek desktop design lies technology aimed at professional creators. Apple claims M5 Ultra can handle up to 33 streams of 8K ProRes 422 video, while Thunderbolt 5, Wi-Fi 7 and support for up to eight displays turn it into a serious production powerhouse.
Price Shock
Mac Studio enters India with a premium price tag that puts it in a different league. Starting at ₹2.79 lakh for the M5 Max model and going beyond ₹6 lakh for M5 Ultra, Apple is targeting professionals who need extreme performance rather than everyday computing.
Future Machine
Ahead of the expected iPhone 18 launch, Apple has made a statement with its desktop lineup. The new Mac Studio shows the company’s growing focus on AI-ready hardware, local machine learning and high-performance computing beyond smartphones.