Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
Bajaj’s ₹2.5 lakh electric bike: The new machine that could change India’s EV race

Bajaj’s ₹2.5 lakh electric bike: The new machine that could change India’s EV race

Bajaj is entering India’s electric motorcycle race with a premium EV bike expected around ₹2.5 lakh. The new model could combine sporty design, performance and Bajaj’s motorcycle legacy.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 31, 2026, 4:47 PM IST
Electric Challenger
1/5

 Electric Challenger

Bajaj is preparing to enter a new battlefield with its upcoming electric motorcycle, moving beyond scooters into a segment dominated by performance expectations. The bike aims to combine the brand’s decades of motorcycle experience with the growing demand for powerful electric mobility.

Sporty Comeback
2/5

Sporty Comeback

Unlike many electric two-wheelers focused only on city commuting, Bajaj’s upcoming EV motorcycle appears designed for enthusiasts. With a muscular stance, sharp body panels and a premium motorcycle-inspired design, it could bring excitement back into electric riding.

Hidden Machine
3/5

Hidden Machine

The first images offer an early glimpse of Bajaj’s electric bike ambitions, revealing a larger motorcycle profile instead of a scooter-like approach. From its aggressive silhouette to premium styling cues, the design hints at a serious performance-focused EV.

 ₹2.5 Lakh
4/5

 ₹2.5 Lakh

Expected to arrive in the premium electric motorcycle space, Bajaj’s new EV could carry an estimated price tag of around ₹2.5 lakh onwards. The pricing strategy will decide whether it becomes an aspirational machine or a mainstream electric option.

Future Battle
5/5

Future Battle

Bajaj’s electric motorcycle could reshape India’s EV landscape by bringing a trusted legacy brand into the performance bike category. As companies race to build the next generation of electric riders, this launch could become a key turning point.

SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended