Bajaj’s ₹2.5 lakh electric bike: The new machine that could change India’s EV race

Electric Challenger
Bajaj is preparing to enter a new battlefield with its upcoming electric motorcycle, moving beyond scooters into a segment dominated by performance expectations. The bike aims to combine the brand’s decades of motorcycle experience with the growing demand for powerful electric mobility.
Sporty Comeback
Unlike many electric two-wheelers focused only on city commuting, Bajaj’s upcoming EV motorcycle appears designed for enthusiasts. With a muscular stance, sharp body panels and a premium motorcycle-inspired design, it could bring excitement back into electric riding.
Hidden Machine
The first images offer an early glimpse of Bajaj’s electric bike ambitions, revealing a larger motorcycle profile instead of a scooter-like approach. From its aggressive silhouette to premium styling cues, the design hints at a serious performance-focused EV.
₹2.5 Lakh
Expected to arrive in the premium electric motorcycle space, Bajaj’s new EV could carry an estimated price tag of around ₹2.5 lakh onwards. The pricing strategy will decide whether it becomes an aspirational machine or a mainstream electric option.
Future Battle
Bajaj’s electric motorcycle could reshape India’s EV landscape by bringing a trusted legacy brand into the performance bike category. As companies race to build the next generation of electric riders, this launch could become a key turning point.