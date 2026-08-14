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Before August 16: The LPG update every household needs to know

Before August 16: The LPG update every household needs to know

LPG consumers need to complete e-KYC before August 16 to avoid subsidy issues. The process uses Aadhaar linking, mobile verification and face authentication for digital confirmation.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 14, 2026, 5:25 PM IST
Subsidy Shock
1/7

Subsidy Shock

Millions of LPG consumers rely on government subsidy to reduce their cooking gas expenses, but a simple missed step could impact their benefits. The e-KYC deadline has put the spotlight on how digital verification is becoming a gateway to essential services.

Deadline Drama
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Deadline Drama

August 16 has emerged as the date LPG users cannot ignore. Consumers who have not completed e-KYC are being urged to act quickly, as delays could create problems in continuing access to subsidy benefits linked to their gas connection.

Gas Identity
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Gas Identity

Your LPG cylinder may look unchanged, but the system behind it is getting a digital makeover. Aadhaar-linked verification is now becoming crucial, with companies asking customers to confirm their identity before continuing subsidy-related services.

Home Verification
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Home Verification

Forget standing in queues or visiting agencies. The new e-KYC process allows LPG customers to complete verification from their homes using mobile apps, Aadhaar authentication and face recognition technology, changing how households access government-linked benefits.

Aadhaar Link
5/7

Aadhaar Link

A missing connection between your Aadhaar details and LPG account could become the biggest hurdle. Before starting e-KYC, consumers need to ensure their mobile number and Aadhaar information are correctly linked with their gas connection.

Face Scan
6/7

Face Scan

The biggest change in the process is the use of biometric authentication. Through the Aadhaar FaceRD app, customers can verify their identity with a face scan, replacing traditional paperwork-heavy verification methods.

Digital Gas
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Digital Gas

From booking cylinders to verifying identities, LPG services are moving deeper into the digital space. The e-KYC push shows how everyday household services are increasingly being tied to online authentication systems.

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