Before August 16: The LPG update every household needs to know

Subsidy Shock
Millions of LPG consumers rely on government subsidy to reduce their cooking gas expenses, but a simple missed step could impact their benefits. The e-KYC deadline has put the spotlight on how digital verification is becoming a gateway to essential services.
Deadline Drama
August 16 has emerged as the date LPG users cannot ignore. Consumers who have not completed e-KYC are being urged to act quickly, as delays could create problems in continuing access to subsidy benefits linked to their gas connection.
Gas Identity
Your LPG cylinder may look unchanged, but the system behind it is getting a digital makeover. Aadhaar-linked verification is now becoming crucial, with companies asking customers to confirm their identity before continuing subsidy-related services.
Home Verification
Forget standing in queues or visiting agencies. The new e-KYC process allows LPG customers to complete verification from their homes using mobile apps, Aadhaar authentication and face recognition technology, changing how households access government-linked benefits.
Aadhaar Link
A missing connection between your Aadhaar details and LPG account could become the biggest hurdle. Before starting e-KYC, consumers need to ensure their mobile number and Aadhaar information are correctly linked with their gas connection.
Face Scan
The biggest change in the process is the use of biometric authentication. Through the Aadhaar FaceRD app, customers can verify their identity with a face scan, replacing traditional paperwork-heavy verification methods.
Digital Gas
From booking cylinders to verifying identities, LPG services are moving deeper into the digital space. The e-KYC push shows how everyday household services are increasingly being tied to online authentication systems.