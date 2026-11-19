Gaming comeback
Thirteen years of waiting, and GTA 6 is finally here! Rockstar Games officially released Grand Theft Auto VI on November 19, 2026, bringing one of gaming's most anticipated sequels to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Indian players could access the game from midnight IST. The new title returns to Vice City and introduces the fictional state of Leonida, promising a sprawling open-world adventure. But there's one major catch for millions of gamers: not every platform can run it.
Price shock
₹5,999 for a video game, and that's just the starting price! GTA 6 has arrived in India with two editions on the PlayStation Store. The Standard Edition costs ₹5,999, while the Ultimate Edition is priced at ₹7,499, a difference of ₹1,500. The more expensive version includes additional vehicles, weapons, clothing and other in-game content. Rockstar is also offering a Vintage Vice City bonus pack for qualifying early purchases. But even after paying thousands of rupees, players face another challenge before entering the game.
Storage monster
A staggering 212GB of free storage just to play GTA 6! Rockstar's latest open-world game comes with a massive storage requirement that could force console owners to delete existing games or free up space. PlayStation's official support page advises players to have 212GB available before downloading the title. Digital pre-loading began on November 10, allowing buyers to download the game ahead of its November 19 release. But gamers who missed the pre-load window will need to complete the substantial download before playing.
PC disappointment
GTA 6 is available, but PC gamers are still waiting! Rockstar has initially released the game for PlayStation 5, PS5 Pro and Xbox Series X|S, leaving Windows PC users without a confirmed release date. Reports have suggested that a PC version could arrive in early 2027, but Rockstar has not officially announced that timeline. For gamers who spent years following every trailer and release update, the platform restriction is a major disappointment. The big question now is how long PC players will have to wait before exploring Vice City themselves.
Criminal conspiracy
Two characters, one failed robbery and a conspiracy stretching across an entire fictional state! GTA 6 follows Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos as they navigate the criminal underworld of Vice City and Leonida. According to Rockstar's official storyline, what appears to be a straightforward criminal job goes wrong, pulling the pair into a much larger conspiracy. The new game returns to the neon-lit world associated with Vice City, but introduces a fresh story built around two protagonists whose survival depends on each other. What begins as a robbery could become something far more dangerous.