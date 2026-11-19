Criminal conspiracy

Two characters, one failed robbery and a conspiracy stretching across an entire fictional state! GTA 6 follows Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos as they navigate the criminal underworld of Vice City and Leonida. According to Rockstar's official storyline, what appears to be a straightforward criminal job goes wrong, pulling the pair into a much larger conspiracy. The new game returns to the neon-lit world associated with Vice City, but introduces a fresh story built around two protagonists whose survival depends on each other. What begins as a robbery could become something far more dangerous.