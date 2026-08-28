Bhuvan Bam’s big transformation: The freedom story that history forgot

Rebel Youth
The trailer of The Revolutionaries brings back a forgotten chapter of India’s freedom struggle through the eyes of four young revolutionaries. The story follows Rash Behari Bose, Sachindra Nath Sanyal, Bagha Jatin and Pratibha Lahiri as they challenge British rule with courage, friendship and a willingness to sacrifice everything.
Hidden Warriors
Unlike traditional freedom stories focused only on famous leaders, the series explores the underground world of young revolutionaries who operated in secrecy. The trailer presents their dangerous missions, clashes with British forces and the personal struggles behind their fight for independence.
Colonial Chase
Set against the backdrop of British India, the series promises a mix of historical drama and high-intensity action. From armed resistance to thrilling confrontations, the trailer shows revolutionaries being hunted by General Dyer while fighting for a freedom they may never live to witness.
Star Revolution
The series brings together a fresh cast led by Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta and Gurfateh Pirzada. Each actor steps into the role of a young revolutionary, adding a contemporary emotional layer to a story rooted in India’s anti-colonial movement.
Forgotten History
Based on Sanjeev Sanyal’s book Revolutionaries: The Other Story Of How India Won Its Freedom, the Prime Video series aims to highlight lesser-known figures of the independence movement. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the show blends historical events with personal stories of sacrifice and convictio