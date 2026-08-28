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Bhuvan Bam’s big transformation: The freedom story that history forgot

Bhuvan Bam’s big transformation: The freedom story that history forgot

Bhuvan Bam stars in The Revolutionaries, a Prime Video series exploring forgotten freedom fighters like Rash Behari Bose and Bagha Jatin, revealing untold stories of India’s independence struggle.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 28, 2026, 6:15 AM IST
Rebel Youth
1/5

Rebel Youth

The trailer of The Revolutionaries brings back a forgotten chapter of India’s freedom struggle through the eyes of four young revolutionaries. The story follows Rash Behari Bose, Sachindra Nath Sanyal, Bagha Jatin and Pratibha Lahiri as they challenge British rule with courage, friendship and a willingness to sacrifice everything.

Hidden Warriors
2/5

Hidden Warriors

Unlike traditional freedom stories focused only on famous leaders, the series explores the underground world of young revolutionaries who operated in secrecy. The trailer presents their dangerous missions, clashes with British forces and the personal struggles behind their fight for independence.

Colonial Chase
3/5

Colonial Chase

Set against the backdrop of British India, the series promises a mix of historical drama and high-intensity action. From armed resistance to thrilling confrontations, the trailer shows revolutionaries being hunted by General Dyer while fighting for a freedom they may never live to witness.

Star Revolution
4/5

Star Revolution

The series brings together a fresh cast led by Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta and Gurfateh Pirzada. Each actor steps into the role of a young revolutionary, adding a contemporary emotional layer to a story rooted in India’s anti-colonial movement.

Forgotten History
5/5

Forgotten History

Based on Sanjeev Sanyal’s book Revolutionaries: The Other Story Of How India Won Its Freedom, the Prime Video series aims to highlight lesser-known figures of the independence movement. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the show blends historical events with personal stories of sacrifice and convictio

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