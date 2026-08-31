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Bike owners beware: Small mistakes that quietly drain thousands from your pocket

Bike owners beware: Small mistakes that quietly drain thousands from your pocket

Small motorcycle mistakes can lead to costly repairs. Learn how engine oil, air filters, battery care and chain maintenance habits can help save thousands in bike maintenance.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 31, 2026, 6:30 AM IST
Hidden Damage
1/5

Hidden Damage

Many motorcycle owners unknowingly increase repair bills through small daily mistakes. From delaying engine oil changes to ignoring warning signs, simple negligence can slowly damage critical components and turn routine maintenance into expensive workshop visits.

Oil Secret
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Oil Secret

Engine oil works like the lifeline of a motorcycle, protecting internal parts from friction and overheating. Timely replacement and regular checks can help the engine perform smoothly while reducing the chances of costly repairs caused by poor lubrication.

Air Trouble
3/5

Air Trouble

A dirty air filter may look like a minor issue, but it can force the engine to work harder by restricting airflow. Over time, this extra pressure can affect performance, fuel efficiency and increase maintenance costs for riders.

Battery Trap
4/5

Battery Trap

Many riders unknowingly shorten their motorcycle battery life through careless habits. Leaving electrical systems active while the bike is switched off can drain power repeatedly, creating unexpected starting problems when the vehicle is needed most.

Chain Warning
5/5

Chain Warning

The motorcycle chain silently takes a beating every day, but neglecting it can damage more than just the chain itself. Regular cleaning and lubrication can prevent premature wear of connected parts and save riders from avoidable repair expenses.

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