Buying gold this Dhanteras? Quick-commerce apps offer free silver, but there's a catch

Golden delivery
A gold coin delivered to your doorstep in just 10–30 minutes? Dhanteras shopping is getting a quick-commerce makeover! Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, Zepto and BigBasket are offering gold and silver coins in select cities, allowing last-minute shoppers to avoid crowded jewellery stores. But availability depends on your location and pincode. Can buying precious metals really become as convenient as ordering groceries?
Silver jackpot
Buy a gold coin and get silver for free? Swiggy Instamart has partnered with Kalyan Jewellers for a limited-period Dhanteras offer. From November 1 to 6, the first 1,000 eligible gold coin buyers each day can receive a free 1-gram silver coin. Some customers may also receive a digital voucher worth a 5-gram silver coin, redeemable at Kalyan Jewellers stores until December 31, 2026. But the offer comes with eligibility conditions buyers should check.
Sales explosion
Indians are increasingly turning to grocery delivery apps for gold and silver! According to 2025 sales data, Swiggy Instamart recorded a fivefold rise in gold and silver coin sales compared with 2024. BigBasket reported a 146% jump in gold coin sales and a 234% surge in silver coin sales. The figures highlight growing interest in doorstep delivery of precious metals. But is convenience enough when the purchase involves real money and purity concerns?
Purity trap
Ordering a gold coin online this Dhanteras? One overlooked detail could turn a convenient purchase into an expensive mistake! Gold coins are available in 22-karat and 24-karat purity, making it important to verify the weight, seller and authenticity documents before paying. Buyers should also check return and refund rules, since precious-metal products may not be returnable simply because they change their minds.