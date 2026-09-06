CIBIL Score low? Check it on your phone before applying for a loan

Score Game
CIBIL Score is more than just a number. Rated on a scale of up to 900 points, it gives lenders a snapshot of your credit history and can influence your loan eligibility and interest rate.
Fraud Signal
Checking your CIBIL Score is not only about preparing for a loan. It can also help flag potential fraud. An unfamiliar loan or credit activity in your report could be an early warning sign worth investigating.
Free Report
You do not always have to pay to check your credit score. TransUnion CIBIL allows consumers to access one free report every calendar year, while a detailed report may require a separate subscription.
Home Check
Why wait for a lender to tell you your credit standing? You can check your latest CIBIL Score from home through the TransUnion CIBIL online portal by entering a few personal details and providing valid ID proof.
App Route
Checking your CIBIL Score is no longer limited to the official website. Apps such as Google Pay and Cred also offer access to credit-score information, allowing users to check their score from their phones in a few steps.
Score Repair
A low CIBIL Score does not necessarily mean the end of your borrowing plans. Checking your report early gives you time to improve your credit habits, including paying EMIs on or before their due dates and checking for errors.