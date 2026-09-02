Delhi Metro: One employee turned 14 hours into a Guinness record

Metro marathon
Prafull Singh has turned Delhi’s sprawling Metro network into a race against the clock, covering every station in 14 hours, 54 minutes and 36 seconds. The record looks like a simple number, but the real challenge was mastering every interchange and connection.
Minutes matter
Singh did not merely complete the journey; he beat the previous Guinness World Record of 15 hours, 21 minutes and 4 seconds. His winning margin came down to planning, route choices and avoiding the kind of small mistake that can cost precious minutes.
Wrong turn
The first attempt taught Singh a costly lesson. In 2022, he covered 254 stations in 16 hours, 2 minutes and 17 seconds, but says a wrong route delayed him by about 90 minutes. This time, that experience became his biggest advantage.
Insider edge
Singh had something most Metro speed challengers do not: professional knowledge of the system. As a DMRC operations employee, he understands schedules, interchanges and connectivity, giving him an unusual edge when every platform stop and transfer matters.
Network race
What sounds like an eccentric personal challenge is part of a growing global fascination with Metro “speedrunning”. Enthusiasts race through huge urban networks trying to visit every station in the shortest time, turning everyday public transport into an endurance contest.