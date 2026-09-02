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Delhi Metro: One employee turned 14 hours into a Guinness record

Delhi Metro: One employee turned 14 hours into a Guinness record

A Delhi Metro employee has set a Guinness World Record by travelling across all stations in 14 hours, 54 minutes and 36 seconds, beating the previous record by over 26 minutes.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 2, 2026, 6:20 AM IST
Metro marathon
1/5

Metro marathon

Prafull Singh has turned Delhi’s sprawling Metro network into a race against the clock, covering every station in 14 hours, 54 minutes and 36 seconds. The record looks like a simple number, but the real challenge was mastering every interchange and connection.

Minutes matter
2/5

Minutes matter

Singh did not merely complete the journey; he beat the previous Guinness World Record of 15 hours, 21 minutes and 4 seconds. His winning margin came down to planning, route choices and avoiding the kind of small mistake that can cost precious minutes.

Wrong turn
3/5

Wrong turn

The first attempt taught Singh a costly lesson. In 2022, he covered 254 stations in 16 hours, 2 minutes and 17 seconds, but says a wrong route delayed him by about 90 minutes. This time, that experience became his biggest advantage.

Insider edge
4/5

Insider edge

Singh had something most Metro speed challengers do not: professional knowledge of the system. As a DMRC operations employee, he understands schedules, interchanges and connectivity, giving him an unusual edge when every platform stop and transfer matters.

Network race
5/5

Network race

What sounds like an eccentric personal challenge is part of a growing global fascination with Metro “speedrunning”. Enthusiasts race through huge urban networks trying to visit every station in the shortest time, turning everyday public transport into an endurance contest.

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