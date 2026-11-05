Delhi pollution crosses 400: Can a ₹2,500 neck air purifier really protect you?

₹2,500 temptation

An air purifier for just ₹2,500, and one you can carry around your neck? According to Aaj Tak, neck air purifiers are available at starting prices of approximately ₹2,500, with potential discounts during online sales. Different brands offer varying features and make different performance claims. But before spending money on one, buyers need to understand what the device actually does and whether its technology can meaningfully reduce exposure to harmful particles.