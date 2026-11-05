Delhi pollution crosses 400: Can a ₹2,500 neck air purifier really protect you?

Pollution panic
Delhi-NCR's pollution problem is getting harder to escape! According to Aaj Tak's November 4 report, air pollution readings have crossed 400 in several parts of the region, raising concerns about respiratory health. While air purifiers can improve indoor air quality, stepping outside presents another challenge. Now, a small wearable gadget is being marketed as a possible solution, but can it really protect you from polluted air?
Necklace surprise
What if you could wear an air purifier around your neck like a necklace? Portable neck air purifiers are being marketed as a way to create a cleaner breathing zone while travelling, walking or commuting. Unlike conventional room purifiers, these compact devices move with the user. However, their actual effectiveness depends on the technology used, and they should not be considered substitutes for well-fitting N95 masks.
Tharoor connection
A gadget worn by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is attracting attention amid Delhi's worsening air pollution! Tharoor has previously been seen wearing a neck air purifier, according to Aaj Tak, bringing attention to an unusual category of personal air-cleaning devices. With pollution becoming a recurring concern in the capital, could these wearable gadgets attract more buyers, despite questions about how effectively they work outdoors?
₹2,500 temptation
An air purifier for just ₹2,500, and one you can carry around your neck? According to Aaj Tak, neck air purifiers are available at starting prices of approximately ₹2,500, with potential discounts during online sales. Different brands offer varying features and make different performance claims. But before spending money on one, buyers need to understand what the device actually does and whether its technology can meaningfully reduce exposure to harmful particles.
Battery trap
Buying a neck air purifier? Its small size and attractive price may not tell the whole story! Aaj Tak advises consumers to check the filtration system, operating technology, battery capacity and runtime before purchasing. Rechargeable models may offer greater convenience, particularly for daily commuters. However, buyers should also look for