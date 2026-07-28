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Dhanush’s ₹230 crore journey: The films, businesses and assets behind the star

Dhanush’s ₹230 crore journey: The films, businesses and assets behind the star

Dhanush’s ₹230 crore empire goes beyond films, featuring a ₹150 crore Chennai mansion, luxury cars, production ventures, music success and the business moves behind the superstar’s wealth.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 28, 2026, 4:18 PM IST
Mansion Empire
1/5

Mansion Empire

Dhanush’s rise from a young actor making his debut in Thulluvadho Ilamai to owning one of Chennai’s most talked-about celebrity homes is a story of ambition. His Poes Garden residence, reportedly valued at ₹150 crore, reflects how cinema success transformed into a massive real estate empire.

₹230 Crore
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₹230 Crore

At 43, Dhanush has built a fortune estimated at around ₹230 crore through films, production, music and investments. From acting fees reportedly reaching ₹20–35 crore per film to multiple business ventures, his journey shows how a performer expanded into a powerful entertainment entrepreneur.

Silent Producer
3/5

Silent Producer

Behind the superstar image is a businessman who built his own production ecosystem. Through Wunderbar Films, launched in 2010, Dhanush reportedly produced more than 20 films, including acclaimed projects, turning his creative vision into a long-term business asset beyond acting.

Luxury Garage
4/5

Luxury Garage

Dhanush’s success is visible not just on screen but also in his luxury car collection. From a Rolls-Royce Ghost and Mercedes-Benz S-Class to a Range Rover Sport and Ford Mustang, his garage reflects a lifestyle built through decades of cinematic achievements.

 

Kolaveri Fortune
5/5

Kolaveri Fortune

Before becoming a pan-India star, Dhanush created global music history with “Why This Kolaveri Di”, becoming the first Indian song to cross 100 million YouTube views. The viral hit became a turning point in a career that later expanded across films, music and global projects.

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