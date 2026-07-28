Dhanush’s ₹230 crore journey: The films, businesses and assets behind the star

Mansion Empire
Dhanush’s rise from a young actor making his debut in Thulluvadho Ilamai to owning one of Chennai’s most talked-about celebrity homes is a story of ambition. His Poes Garden residence, reportedly valued at ₹150 crore, reflects how cinema success transformed into a massive real estate empire.
₹230 Crore
At 43, Dhanush has built a fortune estimated at around ₹230 crore through films, production, music and investments. From acting fees reportedly reaching ₹20–35 crore per film to multiple business ventures, his journey shows how a performer expanded into a powerful entertainment entrepreneur.
Silent Producer
Behind the superstar image is a businessman who built his own production ecosystem. Through Wunderbar Films, launched in 2010, Dhanush reportedly produced more than 20 films, including acclaimed projects, turning his creative vision into a long-term business asset beyond acting.
Luxury Garage
Dhanush’s success is visible not just on screen but also in his luxury car collection. From a Rolls-Royce Ghost and Mercedes-Benz S-Class to a Range Rover Sport and Ford Mustang, his garage reflects a lifestyle built through decades of cinematic achievements.
Kolaveri Fortune
Before becoming a pan-India star, Dhanush created global music history with “Why This Kolaveri Di”, becoming the first Indian song to cross 100 million YouTube views. The viral hit became a turning point in a career that later expanded across films, music and global projects.