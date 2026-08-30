Durga Puja special: Darjeeling’s iconic toy train returns with a magical mountain ride

Heritage Ride
The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway is bringing back the charm of old-world travel with special joyride services during the Durga Puja season. Tourists will get a chance to experience the UNESCO-listed railway, winding mountain tracks, misty hills and the unique heritage atmosphere that has made the DHR famous worldwide.
Tagore Tribute
A new journey named ‘Mukta Dhara’ will connect Kurseong and Mahanadi as a tribute to Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore. Inspired by the natural beauty of the Paglajhora stream and Tagore’s celebrated poem, the ride blends literature, landscapes and railway heritage into one experience.
Steam Revival
The iconic steam locomotive will return to the tracks with the ‘Red Panda’ joyride. The Kurseong-Mahanadi round trip will allow visitors to experience the romance of steam-powered travel while passing through one of the most scenic sections of the historic Himalayan railway route.
Festival Tracks
Ahead of Durga Puja celebrations, DHR is adding more special services to attract tourists seeking unique festive experiences. Starting October 1, visitors will have additional options including Darjeeling-Ghum and Kurseong-Mahanadi joyrides across the mountain landscape.
Mountain Journey
The special rides offer more than just transportation — they promise a slow journey through Darjeeling’s natural beauty and cultural history. With diesel and steam options, tourists can choose between different heritage experiences priced from ₹800 to ₹1,530 per passenger.