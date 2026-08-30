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Durga Puja special: Darjeeling’s iconic toy train returns with a magical mountain ride

Durga Puja special: Darjeeling’s iconic toy train returns with a magical mountain ride

Darjeeling Himalayan Railway brings back special Durga Puja joyrides with steam and diesel trains, including Tagore-inspired Mukta Dhara and Red Panda heritage mountain journeys.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 30, 2026, 6:15 AM IST
Heritage Ride
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Heritage Ride

The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway is bringing back the charm of old-world travel with special joyride services during the Durga Puja season. Tourists will get a chance to experience the UNESCO-listed railway, winding mountain tracks, misty hills and the unique heritage atmosphere that has made the DHR famous worldwide.

Tagore Tribute
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Tagore Tribute

A new journey named ‘Mukta Dhara’ will connect Kurseong and Mahanadi as a tribute to Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore. Inspired by the natural beauty of the Paglajhora stream and Tagore’s celebrated poem, the ride blends literature, landscapes and railway heritage into one experience.

Steam Revival
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Steam Revival

The iconic steam locomotive will return to the tracks with the ‘Red Panda’ joyride. The Kurseong-Mahanadi round trip will allow visitors to experience the romance of steam-powered travel while passing through one of the most scenic sections of the historic Himalayan railway route.

Festival Tracks
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Festival Tracks

Ahead of Durga Puja celebrations, DHR is adding more special services to attract tourists seeking unique festive experiences. Starting October 1, visitors will have additional options including Darjeeling-Ghum and Kurseong-Mahanadi joyrides across the mountain landscape.

Mountain Journey
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Mountain Journey

The special rides offer more than just transportation — they promise a slow journey through Darjeeling’s natural beauty and cultural history. With diesel and steam options, tourists can choose between different heritage experiences priced from ₹800 to ₹1,530 per passenger.

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