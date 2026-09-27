Dyson launches V16: 315AW suction and a bin that packs in more dust - Check Price

Power Upgrade
Dyson has launched the V16 Piston Animal in India with a 900W Hyperdymium motor capable of producing up to 315AW of suction. Dyson says the motor is 50% more powerful than its previous-generation Hyperdymium motor.
Bin Twist
The new CleanCompaktor bin is designed to compress dust and waste inside the vacuum, allowing it to hold up to three times more debris than without compaction. The bin's internal surface is also designed to clean itself while being emptied.
Floor Sense
The new All Floor Cones Sense cleaner head is designed to detect changes between floor types and automatically adjust suction power and brush-bar speed. Its two conical brush bars are also designed to reduce long hair getting tangled around them.
Deep Filter
The V16 Piston Animal uses a five-stage whole-machine HEPA filtration system. Dyson claims it captures 99.99% of particles as small as 0.1 micron, while an LED light on the cleaner head helps reveal dust that can be difficult to see.
₹79,900 Price
The Dyson V16 Piston Animal is priced at ₹79,900 in India in a Black Copper finish. It is available through Dyson's official website and Dyson stores, with up to 70 minutes of runtime in Eco mode on hard floors.