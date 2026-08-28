Electric or hybrid? MG Hector Tomahawk brings a new choice for Indian SUV buyers

Electric Giant
MG Hector Tomahawk EV arrives as a large electric SUV designed for families who want space without moving away from future mobility. With a 69.2 kWh battery pack and claimed 517 km range, it challenges the idea that EVs are only suitable for short city trips.
Price Ladder
MG has created a wide pricing ladder for Hector Tomahawk EV. Starting at ₹19.49 lakh and going up to ₹23.49 lakh, the SUV offers multiple variants, allowing buyers to choose between affordability, seating options and premium features.
EV Table
The Hector Tomahawk EV lineup includes four variants with different seating choices. The entry Excite variant comes as a 7-seater, while the top Essence trim offers both 5-seater and 7-seater configurations for different family needs.
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Variant
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Seating
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Price
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Excite
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7-Seater
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₹19.49 lakh
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Exclusive
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7-Seater
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₹21.99 lakh
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Essence
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5-Seater
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₹22.99 lakh
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Essence
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7-Seater
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₹23.49 lakh
Hybrid Route
The Hector Tomahawk PHEV offers an alternative for buyers who want electric driving but are not ready to completely leave petrol behind. It combines a battery-powered system with a petrol engine for greater flexibility.
PHEV Table
The plug-in hybrid version is positioned higher than the EV and comes in two premium 7-seater variants.
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Variant
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Seating
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Price
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Exclusive
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7-Seater
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₹25.69 lakh
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Essence
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7-Seater
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₹27.79 lakh
Range War
The EV version focuses on pure electric performance with a claimed 517 km range, while the PHEV version takes a different approach by offering over 1,100 km combined range with petrol backup.
Battery Choice
MG is offering different battery strategies for different customers. The EV gets a massive 69.2 kWh battery, while the PHEV uses a smaller 20.5 kWh battery paired with a petrol engine.
BaaS Surprise
MG’s Battery-as-a-Service option changes the traditional EV buying model. By separating battery costs from the vehicle price, the company aims to make premium electric SUVs easier to purchase.
Tech Monster
The Hector Tomahawk brings premium technology features including a 15.6-inch touchscreen, digital driver display, connected car technology and a 10-speaker Infinity audio system.
Safety Shield
MG has equipped the SUV with advanced safety features such as six airbags, 360-degree camera, electronic stability control and Level-2 ADAS technology.
Family Machine
With three-row seating options, Hector Tomahawk is designed for large families. The EV offers both 5-seater and 7-seater versions, while the PHEV focuses exclusively on a 7-seater layout.
Charging Edge
The EV version supports up to 90 kW DC fast charging, helping reduce charging time and making long-distance electric travel more practical.
Hybrid Advantage
The PHEV system allows drivers to switch between different driving modes including Pure Electric, Series Hybrid, Parallel Hybrid and Engine Direct Drive.
Future Battle
MG Hector Tomahawk represents a new phase in the SUV market where buyers are choosing between multiple power solutions. The battle is no longer just petrol versus diesel, but EV versus hybrid technology.