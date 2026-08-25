Festival travel alert: Railways announces extra trains between Delhi, MP and Rajasthan

Jabalpur lifeline

Raksha Bandhan travellers between Madhya Pradesh and Delhi are getting a new option as Train 01701 Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Special prepares to run on August 29. The train will depart from Jabalpur Junction at 8:20 pm and reach Hazrat Nizamuddin at 2:25 pm the next day, adding extra capacity during the festive rush. (Representative Images)