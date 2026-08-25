Festival travel alert: Railways announces extra trains between Delhi, MP and Rajasthan

Jabalpur lifeline
Raksha Bandhan travellers between Madhya Pradesh and Delhi are getting a new option as Train 01701 Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Special prepares to run on August 29. The train will depart from Jabalpur Junction at 8:20 pm and reach Hazrat Nizamuddin at 2:25 pm the next day, adding extra capacity during the festive rush. (Representative Images)
Delhi return
The festive journey does not end with reaching the destination. Train 01702 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Jabalpur Special will operate on August 30, leaving Hazrat Nizamuddin at 3:45 pm and arriving at Jabalpur Junction at 9:30 am the following morning, giving passengers a dedicated return option.
Station network
The Jabalpur-Nizamuddin special is not just about connecting two cities. The train will halt at key stations including Katni Murwara, Damoh, Saugor, Jhansi, Gwalior, Agra Cantt, Dholpur, Mathura and Kosi Kalan, allowing passengers from multiple regions to board during the festival season.
Kota connection
Passengers from Rajasthan also get additional travel support with Train 09803 Kota-Hazrat Nizamuddin Special. The train will operate from Kota on August 24 and 26, departing at 10:15 pm and reaching Hazrat Nizamuddin at 7:00 am the next morning.
Return route
Railways has also planned the reverse journey for Kota passengers. Train 09804 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Kota Special will run on August 23, 25 and 27, leaving Hazrat Nizamuddin at 9:00 am and reaching Kota Junction at 7:35 pm, offering more flexibility during Raksha Bandhan travel.
Seat options
The special services are designed for different categories of passengers with multiple coach options. The Jabalpur service will include AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper and General Class coaches, while the Kota service will also offer AC, Sleeper and General accommodation choices.