Flipkart sale is here: The deals shoppers may want to grab before September 6

Sale Starts
Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale is underway, with discounts extending across electronics, home appliances and everyday products. The shopping event runs until September 6, giving buyers a limited window to hunt for deals before the offers disappear.
85% Off
Some products are being offered at discounts of up to 85% during the sale, making it particularly relevant for shoppers waiting to replace gadgets or pick up household essentials. But the biggest savings may depend on product availability and stock.
Budget Finds
The sale goes beyond expensive electronics. Office chairs are listed from ₹2,799, while smaller household and lifestyle products are available at lower prices, creating opportunities for shoppers looking for practical upgrades without a large bill.
₹799 Earphones
Wireless audio buyers can find options at surprisingly low entry prices during the sale. Boat earphones, for instance, are listed from ₹799, putting popular everyday tech within reach for shoppers who have been waiting for a discount.
Bank Boost
The final price can fall further when shoppers combine sale pricing with eligible bank offers. That extra layer of savings could make a difference on bigger purchases, particularly electronics and appliances where even a modest additional discount can cut the bill significantly.