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From a 17-inch laptop to a detachable camera: A look at IFA 2026’s unique tech

From a 17-inch laptop to a detachable camera: A look at IFA 2026’s unique tech

IFA 2026 showcased unusual tech, from Lenovo’s expandable 17-inch laptop and Hohem’s detachable camera to Dyson’s smart toothbrush, Anker’s charger and Belkin’s magnetic iPhone stand.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 11, 2026, 6:40 AM IST
Lenovo Project Swan
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Lenovo Project Swan

Lenovo’s Project Swan takes the familiar ultrabook and gives it a surprising twist. Its display can expand to 17 inches, offering more workspace while keeping the device under 18mm thick and around 3.5 pounds.

Hohem EyePic
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Hohem EyePic

Hohem’s EyePic is not simply another pocket gimbal camera. Its waterproof camera module can detach, be worn on a lanyard or attached magnetically to a metal surface, while the handle lets users preview shots from up to 30 feet away.

Lenovo IdeaPad Vibe
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Lenovo IdeaPad Vibe

Lenovo’s $700 IdeaPad Vibe is taking aim at affordable laptops with a surprisingly feature-rich package. Buyers get Snapdragon X or Ryzen AI 400 options, four USB ports, a microSD reader and HDMI.

Dyson CameraJet
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Dyson CameraJet

Dyson’s CameraJet toothbrush brings high-tech features into an unexpectedly ordinary bathroom product. Its targeted water-flossing technology stood out at IFA, although visitors could only watch demonstrations rather than try it themselves.

Belkin Ring Stand
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Belkin Ring Stand

Belkin’s Compact Magnetic Ring Stand adds a clever twist to the familiar MagSafe accessory. Its suction mount, adjustable hinges and rotating magnetic ring allow an iPhone to be positioned at different angles on suitable smooth surfaces.

Anker Nano Charger
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Anker Nano Charger

Anker’s Nano Universal Charger packs built-in US, UK and EU plugs into one travel-friendly device. It can deliver up to 100W to a single device and charge as many as four devices simultaneously through its USB ports.

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