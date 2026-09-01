From Republic Day glory to Rashtrapati Bhavan: the untold journey of Rishabh Sambyal

Viral uniform
Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal went from leading an Army contingent at the Republic Day Parade to becoming one of the most recognisable military faces on social media. His appearances as President Droupadi Murmu’s ADC sparked fan edits and earned him the internet’s “national crush” tag.
Parade glory
Sambyal’s public profile did not begin with social media. In 2021, as a Captain in the Jat Regiment, he led the regiment’s Republic Day Parade contingent, which won the Best Marching Contingent Trophy. He later served with 4 Para Special Forces and earned the Balidaan Badge.
Rashtrapati Bhavan
In March 2023, Sambyal was selected as an ADC to President Droupadi Murmu, placing him at the centre of major official ceremonies, diplomatic engagements and presidential appearances. The high-profile assignment also made his uniformed presence increasingly familiar to millions online.
Sudden exit
After around 12 years in the Indian Army, Sambyal has taken premature retirement, bringing his military career to an unexpected close. Reports citing his Instagram Live suggest personal and family reasons influenced the decision, although he has not publicly detailed a specific reason for leaving.
Next chapter
Retirement may have ended Sambyal’s Army career, but not his professional ambitions. His LinkedIn profile says he is “open to work” and highlights strategic leadership, crisis management, tactical communication and operational planning, hinting at a possible transition into a new leadership role.