From snake venom to wigs: India’s weirdest exports hiding inside trade data

Hair Fortune
India’s export story has an unexpected hero — human hair. The country shipped nearly $948 million worth of hair products in FY 2025-26, turning temple offerings and raw hair collections into a global beauty industry supply chain serving markets across the world.
Venom Trade
Beyond smartphones and pharmaceuticals, India’s export ledger contains some surprising entries. Snake venom worth millions of dollars, human-origin therapeutic substances and research materials reveal a lesser-known side of India’s global trade network.
Strange Shelves
India’s export basket goes far beyond conventional products, featuring items like carrom boards, chess sets, playing cards, agarbatti, sandalwood oil and even water park equipment. These unusual shipments show how diverse small industries find buyers worldwide.
Tiny Exports
At the bottom of India’s massive $441.75 billion export basket lie fascinating trades that most people never hear about. From jellyfish and snails to Braille typewriters and cuttlefish bones, these niche products quietly connect Indian sellers with global customers.
Hidden Economy
While smartphones, diesel and pharmaceuticals dominate India’s export headlines, thousands of smaller product categories tell another story. The unusual items in customs data reveal a country where almost anything — from wigs to buffalo horns — can become a global business.