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Honda Rebel 300 launched: The cruiser battle is about to get interesting

Honda Rebel 300 launched: The cruiser battle is about to get interesting

Honda Rebel 300 enters India’s cruiser motorcycle segment with a 286cc engine, E-Clutch technology, premium features and ₹2.22 lakh starting price, challenging rivals like Royal Enfield.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 26, 2026, 6:10 AM IST
Cruiser Attack
1/5

Cruiser Attack

Honda has entered the affordable cruiser battle with the Rebel 300, bringing a new challenger into a segment dominated by established names. With its low-slung design, relaxed riding position and modern features, the motorcycle aims to attract riders looking beyond traditional retro cruisers.

Engine Surprise
2/5

Engine Surprise

The Rebel 300 arrives with a 286cc engine that promises a balance between everyday usability and highway performance. Honda has also introduced its E-Clutch technology on the motorcycle, adding an unusual convenience feature that could change how riders experience clutch operation.

Feature Boost
3/5

Feature Boost

Honda has packed the Rebel 300 with equipment usually expected on premium motorcycles. LED lighting, digital instrument cluster, Bluetooth connectivity, dual-channel ABS, disc brakes on both wheels and Honda Selectable Torque Control make it more than just a styling-focused cruiser.

Price Battle
4/5

Price Battle

At ₹2.22 lakh for the base variant, Honda is positioning the Rebel 300 aggressively in India’s cruiser market. The E-Clutch version costs ₹2.62 lakh, creating a new price comparison point for buyers choosing between modern technology and established rivals.

 

Royal Rival
5/5

Royal Rival

The biggest challenge for Honda’s new cruiser will come from motorcycles like the Royal Enfield Meteor 350, which already enjoys strong popularity among Indian riders. The Rebel 300 now enters a segment where brand image, comfort and riding experience matter as much as specifications.

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