Honor is putting cooling fans in phones and tablets, but there's a catch for Indian buyers

Cooling revolution
Gaming phones are getting a serious hardware twist. Honor's upcoming Win 2 series will feature a built-in cooling fan, designed to tackle heat during intense gaming sessions. With RGB lighting surrounding the fan and a futuristic rear design, Honor is turning smartphone cooling into a visible attraction.
Display madness
A tablet with a 240Hz refresh rate? Honor's upcoming Win Tablet is rumoured to feature an 8.4-inch OLED display capable of delivering exceptionally smooth visuals. Reports also suggest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 power under the hood, although Honor has yet to confirm either specification.
Tablet turbulence
Honor is bringing active cooling to a tablet in its Win gaming lineup for the first time. The company has confirmed a built-in fan for the upcoming Win Tablet, potentially helping it manage heat during demanding games. The big question is how much this unusual hardware will improve sustained performance.
Battery beast
Honor has already experimented with extreme gaming hardware. Its earlier Win and Win RT models featured batteries as large as 10,000mAh, displays with refresh rates reaching 185Hz and built-in cooling fans. Now, the Win 2 series is coming, but its battery capacity remains a closely guarded secret.
China countdown
October 21 could be a big day for mobile gamers. Honor will unveil its Win 2 smartphones and Win Tablet at a gaming event in China. The phones are expected to go on sale the same day, while tablet pre-orders will open after the event. But international buyers face one major uncertainty: global availability remains unconfirmed.