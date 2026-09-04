IAF tests Khagantak-243: The indigenous weapon built to cut import dependence

Long Reach
The IAF has successfully tested the indigenous Khagantak-243 long-range glide bomb, strengthening India’s precision-strike capabilities. The system is designed to travel long distances after being released from a fighter aircraft, potentially reducing reliance on imported munitions.
Local Arsenal
Developed by Nagpur-based JSR Dynamics with Bharat Electronics, Khagantak-243 highlights the growing role of Indian private companies in defence production. The programme is part of a wider push to build sophisticated precision weapons domestically and reduce dependence on overseas suppliers.
Fighter Integration
The weapon was first tested from a Su-30MKI and is planned for integration with other Indian fighter platforms, including the MiG-29K and Mirage-2000. A limited series production contract has already been placed with BEL, signalling that the system is moving beyond the development stage.
Import Shift
Glide bombs have become an important category of precision weapons because they can travel using aerodynamic lift rather than an onboard propulsion system. With more indigenous systems entering the pipeline, the Khagantak programme could help reduce India’s dependence on imported glide bombs and expand domestic production. (Representative picture)