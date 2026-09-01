Indian Navy gets underwater boost as INS Nipun enters service at Mumbai dockyard

Underwater muscle
INS Nipun brings a specialised capability to the Navy that operates far below the surface. The 119.4-metre vessel can support diving operations down to 300 metres, giving the Western Naval Command a dedicated platform for demanding underwater intervention missions.
Rescue ready
Beyond diving support, Nipun is built for moments when submarines need help fast. Its rapid submarine rescue capability adds another layer to India’s underwater response architecture, allowing the vessel to move from routine support to complex rescue missions at sea.
Deepwater reach
The ship is not simply another addition to the fleet. Designed and built by Hindustan Shipyard Limited in Visakhapatnam, the 10,500-tonne vessel combines diving systems, underwater intervention facilities, medical support and precise station-keeping for sustained operations in challenging waters.
Western boost
For the Western Naval Command, the commissioning marks a significant expansion of specialised underwater capability. Navy chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan said Nipun would strengthen the command’s ability to undertake complex underwater operations and support multi-domain deep-water missions.
Beyond rescue
Nipun's role extends beyond submarine emergencies and deep-sea diving. The vessel can also be deployed for disaster relief and humanitarian operations, giving the Navy a platform that can shift from specialised underwater missions to wider emergency-response duties when required.