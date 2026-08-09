Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
Indian Railways rule: No blanket in AC coach? You may get money back

Indian Railways rule: No blanket in AC coach? You may get money back

Indian Railways passengers travelling in AC coaches can claim a refund if they do not receive promised bedroll facilities. Know the rules, complaint process and ₹20 refund condition.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 9, 2026, 7:35 AM IST
Hidden Refund
1/5

Hidden Refund

A missing bedsheet or blanket during an AC train journey may not just be an inconvenience — it could become a refund claim. Railway rules allow passengers to seek compensation in certain situations, but the process involves specific steps that many travellers are unaware of.

Ticket Benefit
2/5

Ticket Benefit

Many passengers assume bedroll facilities are an optional service, but for AC coach travellers, bedsheets, pillows, towels and blankets are already part of the ticket package. The hidden rule applies to 1 AC, 2 AC and 3 AC coaches, helping passengers travel more comfortably without paying extra.

Complaint Route
3/5

Complaint Route

A missing blanket is not the end of the road for passengers. Railway guidelines suggest first approaching the coach attendant, and if the issue remains unresolved, travellers can raise a complaint. The process has a timeline and documentation requirement that many passengers miss.

Sleeper Twist
4/5

Sleeper Twist

The bedding rules change when it comes to sleeper coaches. Unlike AC classes, passengers may need to request and pay separately for bedroll services in selected trains. This lesser-known difference often surprises travellers who expect the same facilities across all coaches.

 ₹20 Claim
5/5

 ₹20 Claim

The refund may look small, but it comes with a strict condition. If a passenger fails to receive the promised bedroll facility, a ₹20 refund can be claimed at the destination station — but only after completing the complaint process within the specified time window.

SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended