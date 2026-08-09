Indian Railways rule: No blanket in AC coach? You may get money back

Hidden Refund
A missing bedsheet or blanket during an AC train journey may not just be an inconvenience — it could become a refund claim. Railway rules allow passengers to seek compensation in certain situations, but the process involves specific steps that many travellers are unaware of.
Ticket Benefit
Many passengers assume bedroll facilities are an optional service, but for AC coach travellers, bedsheets, pillows, towels and blankets are already part of the ticket package. The hidden rule applies to 1 AC, 2 AC and 3 AC coaches, helping passengers travel more comfortably without paying extra.
Complaint Route
A missing blanket is not the end of the road for passengers. Railway guidelines suggest first approaching the coach attendant, and if the issue remains unresolved, travellers can raise a complaint. The process has a timeline and documentation requirement that many passengers miss.
Sleeper Twist
The bedding rules change when it comes to sleeper coaches. Unlike AC classes, passengers may need to request and pay separately for bedroll services in selected trains. This lesser-known difference often surprises travellers who expect the same facilities across all coaches.
₹20 Claim
The refund may look small, but it comes with a strict condition. If a passenger fails to receive the promised bedroll facility, a ₹20 refund can be claimed at the destination station — but only after completing the complaint process within the specified time window.