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 India’s 15-metre giant: The sleeper bus changing the future of long-distance travel

 India’s 15-metre giant: The sleeper bus changing the future of long-distance travel

ICAT certifies India’s first 15-metre multi-axle sleeper bus by Synaty Automotive. The advanced bus offers 42 berths, hybrid seating, enhanced safety and a new future for long-distance travel.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 29, 2026, 6:15 AM IST
Sleeper Giant
1/5

Sleeper Giant

India’s long-distance travel sector is witnessing a major shift as ICAT issues its first compliance certificate for a 15-metre multi-axle sleeper bus. The massive vehicle configuration stands out for its size, passenger capacity and advanced safety features designed for future highway journeys.

Travel Upgrade
2/5

Travel Upgrade

Synaty Automotive’s new sleeper bus is built around the needs of long-distance passengers. The vehicle offers a 42-berth fully sleeper version and a hybrid configuration with 21 berths plus 42 seats, creating a new balance between passenger comfort and higher travel capacity.

Safety Shield
3/5

Safety Shield

This is not just a bigger bus but a vehicle tested against strict safety standards. ICAT certified the model under AIS-119 and AIS-153 after evaluating key areas including structural strength, emergency safety, fire protection, passenger movement and overall travel comfort.

Road Revolution
4/5

Road Revolution

The 15-metre multi-axle sleeper bus marks a significant development in India’s passenger transport ecosystem. Designed for long routes, the larger configuration aims to carry more passengers while improving comfort, stability and efficiency compared with conventional bus formats.

Future Mobility
5/5

Future Mobility

ICAT’s first certification for this advanced sleeper bus highlights India’s growing capabilities in testing and approving next-generation passenger vehicles. The milestone reflects the industry’s move towards safer, more comfortable and technologically advanced solutions for highway transportation.

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