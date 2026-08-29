 India’s 15-metre giant: The sleeper bus changing the future of long-distance travel

Sleeper Giant
India’s long-distance travel sector is witnessing a major shift as ICAT issues its first compliance certificate for a 15-metre multi-axle sleeper bus. The massive vehicle configuration stands out for its size, passenger capacity and advanced safety features designed for future highway journeys.
Travel Upgrade
Synaty Automotive’s new sleeper bus is built around the needs of long-distance passengers. The vehicle offers a 42-berth fully sleeper version and a hybrid configuration with 21 berths plus 42 seats, creating a new balance between passenger comfort and higher travel capacity.
Safety Shield
This is not just a bigger bus but a vehicle tested against strict safety standards. ICAT certified the model under AIS-119 and AIS-153 after evaluating key areas including structural strength, emergency safety, fire protection, passenger movement and overall travel comfort.
Road Revolution
The 15-metre multi-axle sleeper bus marks a significant development in India’s passenger transport ecosystem. Designed for long routes, the larger configuration aims to carry more passengers while improving comfort, stability and efficiency compared with conventional bus formats.
Future Mobility
ICAT’s first certification for this advanced sleeper bus highlights India’s growing capabilities in testing and approving next-generation passenger vehicles. The milestone reflects the industry’s move towards safer, more comfortable and technologically advanced solutions for highway transportation.