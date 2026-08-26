India’s metro first: DMRC gets global certification that could change how cities run trains

Metro milestone
Delhi Metro has achieved a first-of-its-kind milestone in India’s urban transport sector by becoming the first metro organisation to receive the latest ISO 55001:2024 certification for asset management. The recognition signals a shift from routine maintenance towards a smarter system focused on performance, risk control and long-term value.
Hidden overhaul
Behind the certification lies a major transformation in how metro assets are managed. DMRC has moved beyond traditional repair-based practices by introducing lifecycle planning, stronger risk assessments and strategic asset management systems designed to keep critical infrastructure efficient and reliable for years.
Mumbai test
The certification comes for Mumbai Metro Line-3, a 33.5-km corridor connecting Colaba, Bandra and SEEPZ. DMRC, which handles operations and maintenance of the line, manages everything from rolling stock and signalling systems to tracks, stations, lifts and escalators under the new global framework.
Global benchmark
ISO 55001:2024 is not just another quality tag—it represents a globally recognised approach to managing infrastructure assets. The certification helps organisations balance three competing challenges: keeping services reliable, controlling operational risks and reducing long-term lifecycle costs.
Future tracks
The DMRC achievement could influence India’s expanding metro network as cities rapidly build new urban transport systems. By adopting globally aligned asset management practices, metro operators may focus more on safety, sustainability and efficient infrastructure management.