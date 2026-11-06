India's slowest Vande Bharat? Bengaluru-Goa train comes with a 13-hour surprise

Slowest Vande

India's newest Vande Bharat could become its slowest! The proposed Yeshwantpur–Madgaon service, connecting Bengaluru with Goa, is expected to average just 53–54 kmph, slower than every other Vande Bharat currently operating in the country. Despite carrying the premium train's branding, its speed would be comparable to ordinary Mail and Express trains. But why is a train associated with faster travel moving so slowly?