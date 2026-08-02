India’s worst roads tested these SUVs — here are the ones that survived the toughest drives

Panch Power
Tata Punch proves that tackling bad roads does not always require a big, expensive SUV. With 193 mm ground clearance and a suspension tuned for Indian conditions, this compact SUV has become a practical choice for buyers looking for toughness in city chaos and rough patches alike.
Nexon Shield
Tata Nexon has built its reputation around durability and confidence on unpredictable roads. Its 208 mm ground clearance and balanced suspension help it handle everything from broken city lanes to highway imperfections, making it one of the most trusted compact SUVs for Indian conditions.
Brezza Balance
Maruti Suzuki Brezza takes a different approach by focusing on everyday comfort rather than flashy performance claims. Its 200 mm ground clearance and reliable suspension setup make it a strong contender for families wanting a compact SUV that can quietly handle India’s rough roads.
Mahindra Muscle
Mahindra XUV 3XO combines strong performance with a suspension system designed to remain comfortable across different surfaces. With 201 mm ground clearance, it aims to bridge the gap between sporty driving and the practical demands of pothole-filled urban roads.
Bolero Legend
Mahindra Bolero Neo continues to attract buyers who value toughness over luxury. Built for challenging conditions, especially in rural areas, it focuses on durability, rugged construction and dependable performance where smooth roads are often not guaranteed.
Honda Height
Honda Elevate enters the mid-size SUV battle with one of the highest ground clearances in its segment at 220 mm. But its biggest advantage lies beyond numbers — its suspension tuning delivers confidence on rough roads while maintaining stability on highways.
Scorpio Beast
Mahindra Scorpio-N is built for roads where ordinary SUVs hesitate. Its ladder-frame chassis, strong construction and off-road ability allow it to tackle challenging terrain, making it a preferred choice for buyers who frequently travel beyond city limits.
Hybrid Toughness
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder brings efficiency into the bad-road SUV conversation. With 210 mm ground clearance and Toyota’s reliability reputation, it combines long-distance comfort with the ability to manage uneven Indian roads, especially for highway travellers.