Infinix GT 50 Pro launches October 27! Its biggest surprise isn't the 6,500mAh battery

Display madness

Imagine playing your favourite mobile games on a 144Hz AMOLED screen! The Infinix GT 50 Pro is expected to feature a 1.5K display capable of supporting up to 144fps in compatible games. That could mean smoother visuals and more responsive gameplay. However, there's an important catch: not every game will run at 144fps. Actual performance will depend on game compatibility, graphics settings and the phone's capabilities.