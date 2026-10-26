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Infinix GT 50 Pro launches October 27! Its biggest surprise isn't the 6,500mAh battery

Infinix GT 50 Pro launches October 27! Its biggest surprise isn't the 6,500mAh battery

Infinix GT 50 Pro launches in India on October 27 with a 6,500mAh battery, 144Hz AMOLED display and gaming accessories including GT NX Controller. Here's what gamers can expect.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 26, 2026, 3:56 PM IST
Gaming beast
1/4

Gaming beast

A smartphone with a massive 6,500mAh battery and gaming-focused features? Infinix is preparing to launch its new GT 50 Pro in India on October 27, 2026. Designed for mobile gaming enthusiasts, the upcoming 5G phone is expected to combine powerful hardware, a supercar-inspired design and RGB lighting. But its biggest surprise could be the accessories that turn an ordinary smartphone into something closer to a handheld gaming console.

Display madness
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Display madness

Imagine playing your favourite mobile games on a 144Hz AMOLED screen! The Infinix GT 50 Pro is expected to feature a 1.5K display capable of supporting up to 144fps in compatible games. That could mean smoother visuals and more responsive gameplay. However, there's an important catch: not every game will run at 144fps. Actual performance will depend on game compatibility, graphics settings and the phone's capabilities.

Controller surprise
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Controller surprise

What if your smartphone could transform into a portable gaming console? Infinix may introduce the GT NX Controller alongside the GT 50 Pro, attaching physical controls to both sides of the device. The accessory could offer Hall-effect controls and customisable inputs. A separate GT NX Station may also allow gamers to connect their phone to a television or monitor, bringing mobile gaming to a much bigger screen.

Cooling secret
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Cooling secret

Long gaming sessions can push a smartphone's battery and cooling system to their limits. The Infinix GT 50 Pro is expected to tackle both problems with a large 6,500mAh battery and HydroFlow liquid-cooling technology. It could also feature GT Trigger 2.0 shoulder buttons for additional physical controls. Infinix may introduce a GT MagCharge Cooler 2.0 accessory, but the final specifications, pricing and availability remain to be confirmed at launch.

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