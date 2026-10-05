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iPhone 17 Pro gets cheaper on Croma: The exchange offer changes everything

iPhone 17 Pro gets cheaper on Croma: The exchange offer changes everything

iPhone 17 Pro gets a price cut on Croma, with bank and exchange offers potentially bringing the effective price to Rs 94,490. Here’s the deal and key specs.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 5, 2026, 4:21 PM IST
Price Shock
1/5

Price Shock

The iPhone 17 Pro has suddenly become much more interesting for buyers after its price on Croma dropped from Rs 1,34,900 to Rs 1,30,490. Add a Rs 4,000 bank offer and the headline price starts looking very different from its original launch tag.

Exchange Twist
2/5

Exchange Twist

The biggest surprise may not be the advertised discount at all. Buyers purchasing the iPhone 17 Pro from a Croma store offline can get additional exchange benefits worth Rs 32,000, potentially pushing the effective cost down to Rs 94,490.

Flagship Gap
3/5

Flagship Gap

The timing makes this deal particularly interesting. The iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs 1,64,900, leaving a substantial price gap with the older Pro model. For buyers focused on value rather than simply owning the newest number, that difference could matter.

Pro Hardware
4/5

Pro Hardware

The iPhone 17 Pro still carries serious flagship hardware despite the lower effective price. It uses Apple's A19 Pro chipset and a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, keeping it positioned for demanding everyday use and gaming.

Camera Firepower
5/5

Camera Firepower

The camera setup is another reason the older Pro model remains relevant. The iPhone 17 Pro packs three 48MP sensors covering the main, ultrawide and 4x telephoto cameras, giving buyers a versatile photography and video setup.

 

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