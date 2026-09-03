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IRCTC special Navratri tour: Visit Vaishno Devi and 6 Shakti Peethas in 7 days

IRCTC special Navratri tour: Visit Vaishno Devi and 6 Shakti Peethas in 7 days

IRCTC’s Navratri Special Shaktipeeth Tour offers a 7-day spiritual journey from Mumbai to Vaishno Devi, covering six major Devi temples, Dharamshala and more from ₹53,000.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 3, 2026, 6:20 AM IST
Seven Days
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Seven Days

IRCTC’s Navratri Special Shaktipeeth Tour packs a seven-day spiritual journey into one itinerary, taking travellers from Mumbai to Delhi, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh and finally Katra, with six major temples along the way.

Six Shrines
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Six Shrines

The itinerary brings together six prominent Devi temples — Mansa Devi, Naina Devi, Jwala Ji, Kangra Devi, Chamunda Devi and Vaishno Devi. For devotees, the appeal is clear: multiple sacred destinations without having to plan each leg separately.

Package cost?
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Package cost?

The package is priced differently depending on the room-sharing arrangement. 

  • Triple occupancy: ₹53,000 per person
  • Double occupancy: ₹55,000 per person
  • Single occupancy: ₹67,600 per person
  • Children aged 5–11 years: ₹46,500 with bed; ₹44,200 without bed
  • Children aged 2–5 years: ₹37,400 without bed
  • Children aged 0–2 years: Fare must be paid directly in cash at the IRCTC office at the time of booking.
Mountain Trail
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Mountain Trail

The journey goes beyond temple visits, weaving through the Himalayan belt of Himachal Pradesh. Travellers will also get time in Dharamshala, including visits to the Dalai Lama Monastery, Dharamshala Stadium and Bhagsu Nag Temple.

Refund Catch
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Refund Catch

Booking the tour comes with cancellation rules that travellers need to notice before paying. Cancelling 21 days before departure attracts a 30% deduction, while cancellations made seven days or less before the journey are not eligible for a refund.

Flight Clock
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Flight Clock

The tour begins with an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Delhi and ends with a flight from Jammu to Mumbai. Travellers also need to complete their own web check-in 48 hours before departure, adding another deadline to remember.

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