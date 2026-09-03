IRCTC special Navratri tour: Visit Vaishno Devi and 6 Shakti Peethas in 7 days

Seven Days
IRCTC’s Navratri Special Shaktipeeth Tour packs a seven-day spiritual journey into one itinerary, taking travellers from Mumbai to Delhi, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh and finally Katra, with six major temples along the way.
Six Shrines
The itinerary brings together six prominent Devi temples — Mansa Devi, Naina Devi, Jwala Ji, Kangra Devi, Chamunda Devi and Vaishno Devi. For devotees, the appeal is clear: multiple sacred destinations without having to plan each leg separately.
Package cost?
The package is priced differently depending on the room-sharing arrangement.
Mountain Trail
The journey goes beyond temple visits, weaving through the Himalayan belt of Himachal Pradesh. Travellers will also get time in Dharamshala, including visits to the Dalai Lama Monastery, Dharamshala Stadium and Bhagsu Nag Temple.
Refund Catch
Booking the tour comes with cancellation rules that travellers need to notice before paying. Cancelling 21 days before departure attracts a 30% deduction, while cancellations made seven days or less before the journey are not eligible for a refund.
Flight Clock
The tour begins with an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Delhi and ends with a flight from Jammu to Mumbai. Travellers also need to complete their own web check-in 48 hours before departure, adding another deadline to remember.