IRCTC’s big change: New website promises faster Tatkal booking and smoother ticketing

Booking Boost
IRCTC’s new beta website is aiming to change the frustrating ticket booking experience for millions of passengers. With improved speed and smoother navigation, the platform promises quicker searches, faster confirmations and a simpler journey from selecting a train to completing payment.
Tatkal Battle
For passengers chasing last-minute Tatkal tickets, every second can decide the outcome. The upgraded IRCTC website focuses on reducing delays and improving performance, giving users a faster interface at a time when high demand often makes ticket booking a race against the clock.
Glass Upgrade
The biggest visual change on the new platform comes from its modern design approach inspired by glassmorphism. The refreshed interface replaces the old experience with a cleaner look, making everything from login to ticket confirmation feel more organised and easier to navigate.
One Screen
Checking availability across multiple train classes is set to become simpler with IRCTC’s new layout. Instead of switching between different options repeatedly, passengers can view Sleeper, AC 3-tier and AC 2-tier availability together, helping them compare and decide faster.
Popup Escape
Frequent CAPTCHAs and unwanted pop-ups have been among the common complaints of online ticket users. Taking feedback into account, IRCTC has reduced these interruptions, creating a cleaner booking environment where passengers can focus on completing reservations.
Digital Shift
The new website marks a larger push towards transforming railway services through technology. With millions of passengers booking tickets online every day, IRCTC is attempting to build a more reliable digital reservation system that matches the scale of India’s railway network.
Future Upgrade
IRCTC’s beta website is not being positioned as a one-time makeover. The railway ticketing platform will continue evolving through user feedback and future improvements, suggesting that passengers could see more changes aimed at making online reservations faster and smoother.