Janmashtami travel alert: Delhi gets special trains to Mathura, Ringas and Varanasi

Devotee rush
Delhi is preparing for a Janmashtami travel surge with special trains to Mathura, one of the biggest pilgrimage destinations for devotees. Two services will run from Hazrat Nizamuddin on September 3, 4 and 5, offering extra travel options when demand is expected to spike.
Mathura sprint
Two special trains will leave Hazrat Nizamuddin for Mathura at 9:45 am and 10:30 am, giving passengers a choice of morning departures. The services will also stop at key stations including Faridabad, Palwal, Kosi Kalan, Vrindavan and Bhuteshwar. (File Photo)
Night escape
The railway schedule gets interesting for passengers heading towards Ringas. The Old Delhi-Ringas special will leave at 6:50 pm and reach around 12:40 am, while its return service starts at 2 am — creating an overnight travel option for Janmashtami passengers. (File Photo)
Varanasi stretch
Those travelling farther east have another option: the Old Delhi-Varanasi special will depart at 9:10 pm and reach Varanasi at 3 pm the next day. Unlike the Mathura and Ringas trains, it will carry AC, sleeper and general-class coaches.
Unreserved catch
Passengers should pay close attention to the fine print before heading to the station. The Mathura and Ringas Janmashtami specials are unreserved services, while the Varanasi train offers multiple coach classes, making the travel experience quite different across the three routes. (File Photo)