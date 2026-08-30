Kolkata to Bali: IRCTC launches an all-in-one holiday plan with a catch

Bali Shortcut
IRCTC is turning Bali planning into a single-booking experience with flights, hotels, meals and sightseeing bundled together. The October 2026 group tour from Kolkata removes the usual holiday headaches, but the limited 20-seat availability could make this package a race for travellers.
Island Hunt
The package goes beyond typical beach tourism, covering Bali’s famous islands, temples and cultural landmarks. From Nusa Penida’s waters to Ubud’s heritage charm, the itinerary promises a mix of adventure, spirituality and scenic escapes packed into just six days.
Hidden Costs
The ₹61,500 starting price looks attractive, but travellers need to look beyond the headline fare. Visa fees and Indonesia’s tourism tax are separate, meaning the final holiday expense could be higher than the package price displayed initially.
Festive Escape
IRCTC has positioned the Bali tour during the October festive travel window, offering Indian travellers an international holiday option with organised arrangements. The package targets those who want a ready-made vacation instead of managing multiple bookings.
Seat Rush
The biggest catch may not be the price but availability. With only 20 seats offered for the Kolkata group departure, travellers looking for an organised Bali trip may have limited time before the package fills up.