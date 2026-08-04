Kunal Kemmu’s Kashmir home: The mansion his family left behind hides a forgotten story

Lost Mansion
Decades after leaving Kashmir, Kunal Kemmu’s family returned to their ancestral home in Srinagar, revealing a forgotten world of wooden balconies, stone walls and rooms filled with childhood memories. The ageing mansion now stands as a silent reminder of a past that was left behind overnight.
Wooden Legacy
The house carries the unmistakable charm of traditional Kashmiri architecture, with carved wooden pillars, hanging balconies and dark timber windows telling stories of another era. Despite faded paint, cracked plaster and worn beams, every corner reflects the craftsmanship and heritage preserved within its walls.
Memory Rooms
For Kunal Kemmu’s sister Karishma Khemu, the old mansion was more than just a property — it was a collection of family moments frozen in time. From childhood rooms to old staircases, every space brought back emotional memories of a home the family once had to leave behind.
Divided Home
The sprawling family bungalow that once echoed with generations of memories has now been transformed into multiple rented units. Closed rooms, missing electricity on staircases and unfamiliar occupants highlight how time has completely changed the identity of the ancestral house.
Kashmir Return
The emotional homecoming offered a rare glimpse into Kunal Kemmu’s early connection with Srinagar before his family moved to Mumbai. The return journey through old streets and the mansion’s doorway reopened a chapter of displacement, nostalgia and forgotten family roots.