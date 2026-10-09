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Lenovo’s ₹68,399 gaming monitor is built for gamers who hate compromise

Lenovo’s ₹68,399 gaming monitor is built for gamers who hate compromise

Lenovo’s Legion Pro 27UD-10 gaming monitor packs a 26.5-inch 4K QD-OLED display, 240Hz refresh rate, claimed 0.03ms response time and HDMI 2.1 ports at ₹68,399.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 9, 2026, 6:15 AM IST
OLED Monster
1/5

OLED Monster

Lenovo has brought a serious display upgrade to Indian gamers with the Legion Pro 27UD-10. Its 26.5-inch 4K QD-OLED panel combines deep contrast and sharp detail with a blistering 240Hz refresh rate, putting flagship-level display hardware on the desk.

₹68,399 Gamble
2/5

₹68,399 Gamble

At ₹68,399, this is clearly not a monitor for casual browsing or office spreadsheets. Lenovo is betting that serious PC and console gamers will pay a premium for the combination of 4K resolution, OLED picture quality and high-speed gaming performance.

240Hz Rush
3/5

240Hz Rush

The 240Hz refresh rate is where the monitor makes its gaming ambitions obvious. It is designed to deliver exceptionally fluid motion, especially in fast competitive games where every quick movement can matter and conventional 60Hz displays can suddenly feel painfully slow.

0.03ms Claim
4/5

0.03ms Claim

Lenovo claims a 0.03ms GtG response time, putting response speed firmly at the centre of the Legion Pro's pitch. Combined with the 240Hz panel, the specification sheet is clearly aimed at gamers who scrutinise every frame and millisecond.

HDMI Upgrade
5/5

HDMI Upgrade

Two HDMI 2.1 ports make the monitor particularly interesting for high-end gaming setups. They support 4K resolution at 240Hz, giving compatible PCs and modern consoles the bandwidth needed to take advantage of the display's headline combination of resolution and speed.

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