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LPG deadline: One missed step after August 16 could affect your gas subsidy

LPG deadline: One missed step after August 16 could affect your gas subsidy

LPG consumers must complete e-KYC before August 16 to continue receiving subsidies. Know the deadline, Aadhaar verification process, transfer rules and risks of missing the update.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 4, 2026, 4:15 PM IST
Deadline Alert
1/7

Deadline Alert

Millions of domestic LPG consumers face a ticking clock as the August 16 e-KYC deadline approaches. Missing the verification window may not stop cylinder deliveries, but it could put subsidised rates and direct benefit transfers at risk, making this a crucial update for households.

Subsidy Shock
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Subsidy Shock

The biggest concern for consumers is not losing LPG access but losing the financial benefit attached to it. Those who fail to complete e-KYC could continue buying cylinders while facing revised prices, turning a simple verification step into a costly mistake.

Aadhaar Link
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Aadhaar Link

The e-KYC process connects LPG connections with Aadhaar through biometric authentication, helping oil companies identify genuine consumers and remove duplicate or inactive accounts. The move aims to clean up the system while ensuring subsidies reach eligible households.

Hidden Connections
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Hidden Connections

Many families are discovering that their LPG connections are still registered under deceased parents or relatives who moved away. Before completing e-KYC, such consumers may first need to transfer ownership and update records to avoid future complications.

Easy Verification
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Easy Verification

Completing LPG e-KYC does not always require a trip to the gas agency. Consumers can use official apps like IndianOil ONE, Hello BPCL and HP Pay for face authentication, while elderly users may get doorstep assistance from distributors.

Transfer Trouble
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Transfer Trouble

Changing an LPG connection holder may appear simple, but the process depends on family relationships and available documents. Legal heirs can transfer connections with proof, while other applicants may need additional consent and verification steps.

Benefit Risk
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Benefit Risk

For households relying on subsidised cooking gas, completing e-KYC could become the difference between paying domestic cylinder prices and facing higher rates. The verification drive is designed to ensure subsidies continue reaching genuine users.

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