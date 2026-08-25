Made in Amethi: India’s first 100% indigenous AK-203 Sher is ready for its biggest test

Sher rises
India has taken a major step towards small-arms self-reliance with the successful manufacture and test-firing of its first fully indigenised AK-203 assault rifle, named Sher. Built at the Korwa facility in Amethi, the rifle has completed multiple post-production firing tests, marking a significant manufacturing milestone for the Indo-Russian joint venture. (AI generated image)
Indian core
What makes this achievement stand out is not the rifle’s Russian-origin design, but the claim that every component and input material used in this prototype has come from Indian industry. IRRPL chief Major General S K Sharma described it as “true, end-to-end” indigenisation rather than partial localisation, signalling a deeper domestic supply-chain capability. (AI generated image)
Army next
Sher’s biggest test is still ahead. After undergoing firing evaluations, including burst firing, IRRPL is preparing the required number of prototypes for formal Indian Army trials expected next month. The outcome of those trials will determine the next phase of the rifle’s journey from factory floor to frontline deployment. (AI generated image)
INSAS exit
The AK-203 is being positioned as the successor to India’s ageing INSAS rifle, bringing a 7.62×39 mm platform designed for robust short and medium combat ranges. Weighing around 3.6 kg, with an effective engagement range of up to 800 metres, Sher represents a major shift in India’s standard infantry weapon ecosystem.
Factory sprint
The ambition now goes beyond one successful prototype. IRRPL has already signed a contract to deliver 601,427 AK-203 rifles to the Indian armed forces and is expanding production towards 150,000 rifles annually. The company says it aims to produce one rifle every 100 seconds while completing deliveries nearly a year ahead of schedule by 2030. (AI generated image)