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Mahindra Scorpio-N gets a tech makeover: What changed inside the popular SUV

Mahindra Scorpio-N gets a tech makeover: What changed inside the popular SUV

Mahindra Scorpio-N gets a major tech upgrade with panoramic sunroof, 540-degree camera, digital displays and new features. Check what has changed in the refreshed SUV.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 9, 2026, 7:05 AM IST
Scorpio Upgrade
1/5

Scorpio Upgrade

Mahindra has refreshed one of its most popular SUVs with a technology-heavy makeover, adding features that were once limited to premium vehicles. The updated Scorpio-N now gets a panoramic sunroof, larger displays and advanced camera systems, giving buyers more reasons to look at the SUV again.

Tech Surge
2/5

Tech Surge

The new Scorpio-N is moving beyond rugged SUV appeal with a strong focus on connected technology. A 31.24-cm floating HD touchscreen, 26.03-cm digital instrument cluster and 65W USB Type-C charging show how Mahindra is blending adventure-focused driving with modern cabin expectations.

Camera Shield
3/5

Camera Shield

Parking and off-road driving get a major upgrade as the Scorpio-N introduces a 540-degree surround-view camera with blind-view monitoring. The feature gives drivers a wider perspective around the vehicle, adding confidence in tight spaces and challenging terrains where visibility matters most.

Adventure Mode
4/5

Adventure Mode

Mahindra has added a new layer for SUV enthusiasts with the Adventure Statistics display. The system tracks engine performance, roll and pitch angles, compass readings, altitude and G-force data, turning every drive into a more detailed exploration experience.

 

Price Battle
5/5

Price Battle

Starting at ₹13.69 lakh and reaching ₹25.49 lakh for the top diesel Z8L 4WD automatic variant, the Scorpio-N continues targeting the premium SUV market. With over 3.8 lakh units sold since launch, Mahindra is using fresh features to strengthen its position.

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