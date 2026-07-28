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Maruti, Honda and hybrid cars battle for mileage crown: These fuel-efficient cars could save you thousands every year

Maruti, Honda and hybrid cars battle for mileage crown: These fuel-efficient cars could save you thousands every year

Maruti, Honda and hybrid cars are fighting for India’s mileage crown. Explore the most fuel-efficient cars, their mileage figures, running costs and how they can help save money.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 28, 2026, 3:56 PM IST
Mileage Race
1/5

Mileage Race

India’s fuel-conscious car buyers are witnessing a new battle where every kilometre matters. From hybrid SUVs to affordable hatchbacks, these cars promise impressive efficiency figures that can help owners cut frequent fuel station visits while keeping everyday travel economical.

Hybrid Surprise
2/5

Hybrid Surprise

Hybrid technology is no longer limited to expensive premium cars. Models like the Maruti Victoris Hybrid and Honda City Hybrid are showing how petrol engines combined with electric motors can deliver exceptional mileage while offering smoother and more efficient driving experiences.

Budget Winners
3/5

Budget Winners

High mileage does not always mean a high price tag. Affordable models like the Maruti Celerio continue to attract buyers by offering strong fuel efficiency, low maintenance costs and practical city-friendly performance, making them favourites among cost-conscious customers.

Maruti Dominance
4/5

Maruti Dominance

Maruti Suzuki continues to dominate India’s mileage-focused car market with multiple entries in the list. From Swift to Dzire, the brand’s focus on fuel efficiency, reliability and affordable ownership keeps it ahead among everyday car buyers.

Fuel Savings
5/5

Fuel Savings

With rising fuel expenses, choosing a high-mileage car has become a long-term financial decision. While hybrid cars may demand a higher initial investment, their fuel savings over years can help balance ownership costs for regular drivers.

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