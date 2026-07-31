Maruti’s secret lineup: New EV, hybrid and 7-seater cars in the pipeline

EV Attack
Maruti Suzuki’s biggest transformation could begin with its entry into affordable electric cars. The company is reportedly working on its smallest EV yet, a model that could challenge the idea that electric vehicles need to come with a premium price tag and bring more buyers into the EV race.
Hybrid Twist
The Fronx facelift could bring a surprise beyond regular cosmetic changes. Maruti may introduce hybrid technology and advanced features in the crossover, giving buyers a new option that combines SUV-like styling with better efficiency and modern driving technology.
Baleno Revival
Maruti’s premium hatchback could be preparing for a fresh comeback. The Baleno facelift may arrive with design updates and mechanical changes, as the company looks to keep one of its strongest-selling models competitive in a rapidly changing car market.
MPV Future
Maruti Suzuki’s electric ambitions may soon move beyond compact cars. The company is reportedly planning an electric MPV based on the YMC concept, targeting families who want more space, practicality and zero-emission mobility in one package.
SUV Giant
The Grand Vitara platform could become the foundation for Maruti’s next big family SUV. A possible 7-seater model could mark the company’s entry into a larger SUV space, where rivals have already built a strong presence among premium buyers.
Fronx Evolution
The Fronx has already become an important model for Maruti’s SUV strategy, but the next update could take it further. With possible technology upgrades, new features and a hybrid option, the crossover may enter a completely new phase.
Maruti Gamble
From small EVs to hybrid cars and larger SUVs, Maruti Suzuki is preparing a wider product attack than ever before. The company that built its success on affordable hatchbacks is now attempting to reshape its image for India’s future car market.