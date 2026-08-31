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New car rule: Why your headlights may behave differently from next year

New car rule: Why your headlights may behave differently from next year

India may soon change car headlight rules with low beam as default, lower intensity limits, high beam alerts and reflective tapes for safer night driving.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 31, 2026, 6:00 AM IST
Beam Reset
1/5

Beam Reset

India could soon see a major change in night driving rules as the government moves towards making low beam headlights the default setting in vehicles. The proposed move aims to reduce accidents caused by blinding high beams and make roads safer for drivers travelling after dark.

Light Limits
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Light Limits

The proposed rules could bring stricter limits on headlight intensity across vehicles. Two-wheelers may see maximum intensity reduced from 1.5 lakh candela to 1 lakh candela, while cars could move from 2.25 lakh candela to 1.5 lakh candela to reduce glare for oncoming traffic.

High Alert
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High Alert

Drivers using high beam at lower speeds may soon receive warnings under the new system. Vehicles travelling up to 60 kmph with high beams switched on could trigger a beep alert, reminding motorists to switch to safer lighting settings in crowded or urban areas.

Heavy Shield
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Heavy Shield

The government is also looking at stronger visibility measures for heavy vehicles. Reflective tapes could become mandatory on trucks and buses, helping other motorists identify large vehicles from a distance, especially during night driving or poor visibility conditions.

Road Change
5/5

Road Change

The proposed headlight reforms come amid concerns over night-time road accidents linked to excessive glare. If implemented, the new rules could change everyday driving habits by making safer lighting behaviour automatic rather than dependent only on driver choices.

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