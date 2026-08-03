New Pulsar 125 spotted: Why this commuter bike is getting a major makeover

Pulsar Reinvented
Bajaj’s most popular commuter motorcycle is preparing for a major transformation. The new Pulsar 125 keeps the familiar aggressive DNA but adds a sharper design, modern lighting elements and fresh styling cues, signalling a new chapter for one of India’s biggest bike names.
Hidden Upgrade
The biggest changes are not just visible on the surface. The upcoming Pulsar 125 appears to bring an all-new frame, a monoshock setup and a redesigned engine, suggesting Bajaj is rebuilding the motorcycle from the ground up rather than offering a simple cosmetic update.
Street Fighter
The new design takes inspiration from larger Pulsar models while creating its own identity. A sharp LED headlight with signature Wolf-eye position lights, muscular fuel tank extensions and a sleek tail section give the commuter bike a more premium and aggressive road presence.
Engine Mystery
Bajaj has kept the technical details under wraps, but the new engine clues have already created curiosity among riders. Revised engine casings, exhaust routing and a larger exhaust setup hint at a fresh powertrain focused on refinement, efficiency and everyday performance.
Feature Jump
Known for keeping its motorcycles practical, Bajaj appears ready to add more technology to the Pulsar 125. A colour LCD display with Bluetooth connectivity and updated lighting could help the bike compete against newer rivals targeting young riders.
Price Battle
The biggest challenge for the new Pulsar 125 will be the crowded 125cc segment. With rivals like TVS Raider, Hero Xtreme 125R and Honda Shine already competing strongly, Bajaj’s expected ₹80,000-₹85,000 pricing could decide whether this revival becomes another success story.