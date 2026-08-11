No driving licence needed: 5 affordable electric scooters built for everyday city rides

Licence loophole
Not every electric scooter on Indian roads needs the usual paperwork. Low-speed EVs with motor power within 250W and maximum speed below 25 km/h are exempt from driving licence and registration requirements, opening up an unusual category of urban mobility.
Price shock
Going electric doesn't necessarily mean spending over ₹1 lakh. The scooters on this list start at ₹46,924, putting short-distance electric mobility within striking distance of many petrol alternatives — although their low-speed nature comes with an obvious trade-off.
Komaki bargain
At ₹46,924, the Komaki XGT KM is the cheapest scooter on this list. Its 60V 28Ah battery promises 60-65 km of range on a single charge, while a recharge takes around four hours — numbers aimed squarely at short urban journeys.
Roamy stretch
A 250W motor doesn't automatically mean tiny claimed range. Priced at ₹54,999, the Roamy pairs its BLDC motor with a claimed 100-km range, while charging takes around four to five hours — potentially making it an interesting low-speed commuter.
Keyless commute
The ₹55,555 Yulu Wynn takes a different approach to the everyday scooter. Its 19.3Ah battery pack offers a claimed 68-km range, but the intriguing part is how you get moving — the keyless EV can be connected to and started through a smartphone.
Okinawa option
The Okinawa Lite pairs a 250W motor with a 1.25 kWh battery and a claimed 60-km range. Priced at ₹69,093, it takes roughly four to five hours for a full charge, placing it firmly in the low-speed, short-distance urban mobility category.
Ryder range
The ₹70,850 Ryder is the most expensive model on this list, but its claimed range is also eye-catching. Equipped with a 250W motor and 1.7 kW battery, it promises a range of under 120 km, with charging taking around four hours.