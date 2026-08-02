No leave needed: 5 cities from Delhi you can explore in a day by Vande Bharat

Leave Escape
Delhi’s hectic work routine often leaves little time for travel, but Vande Bharat is changing the weekend getaway game. With faster connections, travellers can now leave in the morning, explore a new city and return home by night without using precious office leaves.
Agra Sprint
The city of the Taj Mahal is no longer just a long weekend destination. With Vande Bharat reducing travel time to under two hours, history lovers can now experience Mughal architecture, local food and heritage sites in a quick one-day escape.
Jaipur Rush
The Pink City’s royal charm is now closer than ever for Delhi travellers. A fast Vande Bharat journey makes it possible to explore iconic landmarks like Hawa Mahal and Amer Fort without planning a lengthy Rajasthan holiday.
Haridwar Pause
For people searching for peace away from Delhi’s noise, Haridwar offers a spiritual reset within a few hours. From the Ganga ghats to the famous evening Aarti, a short train journey can create a memorable escape from everyday stress.
Mountain Break
Dehradun has become an attractive quick getaway for those craving greenery and fresh air. With Vande Bharat cutting travel time, Delhi residents can experience hills, cafes and nature without waiting for a long vacation.
City Hopping
Vande Bharat is changing how Indians plan short trips by making same-day travel between major cities more realistic. From heritage destinations to spiritual centres, faster trains are turning nearby cities into accessible experiences.
Weekend Formula
A full holiday is no longer the only way to explore. With comfortable seating, onboard meals and faster travel, Vande Bharat is giving busy professionals a new travel formula — quick escapes without disrupting work schedules.