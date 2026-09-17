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Only 5,000 boxes: Realme's Harry Potter phone comes with a Hogwarts surprise

Only 5,000 boxes: Realme's Harry Potter phone comes with a Hogwarts surprise

Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition arrives with a Hogwarts-inspired design, Hedwig-style cameras and a limited gift box, with only 5,000 units planned.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 17, 2026, 5:05 AM IST
Hogwarts calling
1/5

Hogwarts calling

The Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition lands in India on September 21 at 12 pm, turning a familiar smartphone into something straight out of the wizarding world. A Hogwarts inspired design, Harry Potter branding and themed extras make this far more than a routine colour refresh.

Owl eyes
2/5

Owl eyes

Look closely at the Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition and the cameras hide a playful trick. The rear camera arrangement takes inspiration from Hedwig, with the lenses designed to resemble the owl's eyes, while a brown leather finish and Hogwarts crest complete the transformation.

Magic trunk
3/5

Magic trunk

Only 5,000 units of the Hogwarts themed limited edition gifting box will go on sale. Styled after Harry Potter's iconic trunk, it packs a Hogwarts acceptance letter, train ticket, bookmarks, character postcards, embossed phone case and special phone pin alongside the smartphone.

Camera spell
4/5

Camera spell

The wizarding makeover does not mean Realme is ignoring the hardware. The Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition is tipped to feature a 200MP primary camera, 8MP ultrawide camera and 50MP selfie shooter, giving Potterheads some serious photography firepower behind the themed exterior.

Battery beast
5/5

Battery beast

Beneath all that Hogwarts magic could sit a massive 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging and reverse charging. The Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition is also expected to pack a 144Hz AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Max chipset and up to 6,500 nits peak brightness.

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