Only 5,000 boxes: Realme's Harry Potter phone comes with a Hogwarts surprise

Hogwarts calling
The Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition lands in India on September 21 at 12 pm, turning a familiar smartphone into something straight out of the wizarding world. A Hogwarts inspired design, Harry Potter branding and themed extras make this far more than a routine colour refresh.
Owl eyes
Look closely at the Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition and the cameras hide a playful trick. The rear camera arrangement takes inspiration from Hedwig, with the lenses designed to resemble the owl's eyes, while a brown leather finish and Hogwarts crest complete the transformation.
Magic trunk
Only 5,000 units of the Hogwarts themed limited edition gifting box will go on sale. Styled after Harry Potter's iconic trunk, it packs a Hogwarts acceptance letter, train ticket, bookmarks, character postcards, embossed phone case and special phone pin alongside the smartphone.
Camera spell
The wizarding makeover does not mean Realme is ignoring the hardware. The Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition is tipped to feature a 200MP primary camera, 8MP ultrawide camera and 50MP selfie shooter, giving Potterheads some serious photography firepower behind the themed exterior.
Battery beast
Beneath all that Hogwarts magic could sit a massive 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging and reverse charging. The Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition is also expected to pack a 144Hz AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Max chipset and up to 6,500 nits peak brightness.