Over 1,000 km on one charge? BYD Denza Z9 GT's India debut raises a big question

Power explosion
An electric luxury car producing a staggering 1,156 bhp? BYD's Denza Z9 GT has been spotted on Indian roads ahead of its expected November 13 debut. Its top-spec EV e3 Performance variant packs three electric motors delivering 1,210 Nm of torque. The company claims it can accelerate from 0–100 kmph in just 2.7 seconds, with a top speed of 270 kmph. But will Indian buyers get this powerful version?
Range shock
Over 1,000 km on a single charge? The Denza Z9 GT's top-spec electric variant comes with a massive 122.5 kWh battery and a claimed range of up to 1,036 km under China's CLTC testing cycle. That's an extraordinary figure for a performance-focused luxury EV! However, CLTC results are generally more optimistic than real-world driving conditions, and the India-spec range has not been confirmed.
Hybrid surprise
An electric-looking luxury car that can also run on petrol? BYD offers a plug-in hybrid version of the Denza Z9 GT featuring a 2.0-litre engine, a 38.51 kWh battery and three electric motors. The model promises up to 201 km of electric-only driving and approximately 1,110 km of combined range. But here's the twist: BYD has not confirmed whether this hybrid variant will be introduced in India.
Luxury overload
Three massive screens, powered doors and a cabin designed to rival premium luxury cars! The Denza Z9 GT features a 17.3-inch central touchscreen, a 13.2-inch digital instrument display and another 13.2-inch screen for the passenger. International versions also offer heated and ventilated seats, dual 50W wireless chargers, multi-zone climate control and 128-colour ambient lighting. But which features will make it to India?
Crore mystery
A Chinese luxury EV that could cost more than ₹1 crore in India? The Denza Z9 GT has already been spotted in its signature green colour, revealing a long bonnet, sloping roofline, flush door handles and sporty rear spoiler. While its China-market prices start much lower, Autocar India estimates an Indian ex-showroom price of approximately ₹1.2–1.5 crore. The final price and variant details remain under wraps ahead of November 13.