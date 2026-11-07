Over 1,000 km on one charge? BYD Denza Z9 GT's India debut raises a big question

Hybrid surprise

An electric-looking luxury car that can also run on petrol? BYD offers a plug-in hybrid version of the Denza Z9 GT featuring a 2.0-litre engine, a 38.51 kWh battery and three electric motors. The model promises up to 201 km of electric-only driving and approximately 1,110 km of combined range. But here's the twist: BYD has not confirmed whether this hybrid variant will be introduced in India.