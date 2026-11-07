Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
Over 1,000 km on one charge? BYD Denza Z9 GT's India debut raises a big question

Over 1,000 km on one charge? BYD Denza Z9 GT's India debut raises a big question

BYD Denza Z9 GT may debut in India on November 13 with 1,156 bhp power and up to 1,036 km claimed CLTC range. Check its battery, luxury features, expected price and launch details.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 7, 2026, 6:15 AM IST
Power explosion
1/5

Power explosion

An electric luxury car producing a staggering 1,156 bhp? BYD's Denza Z9 GT has been spotted on Indian roads ahead of its expected November 13 debut. Its top-spec EV e3 Performance variant packs three electric motors delivering 1,210 Nm of torque. The company claims it can accelerate from 0–100 kmph in just 2.7 seconds, with a top speed of 270 kmph. But will Indian buyers get this powerful version?

 

Range shock
2/5

Range shock

Over 1,000 km on a single charge? The Denza Z9 GT's top-spec electric variant comes with a massive 122.5 kWh battery and a claimed range of up to 1,036 km under China's CLTC testing cycle. That's an extraordinary figure for a performance-focused luxury EV! However, CLTC results are generally more optimistic than real-world driving conditions, and the India-spec range has not been confirmed.

Hybrid surprise
3/5

Hybrid surprise

An electric-looking luxury car that can also run on petrol? BYD offers a plug-in hybrid version of the Denza Z9 GT featuring a 2.0-litre engine, a 38.51 kWh battery and three electric motors. The model promises up to 201 km of electric-only driving and approximately 1,110 km of combined range. But here's the twist: BYD has not confirmed whether this hybrid variant will be introduced in India.

Luxury overload
4/5

Luxury overload

Three massive screens, powered doors and a cabin designed to rival premium luxury cars! The Denza Z9 GT features a 17.3-inch central touchscreen, a 13.2-inch digital instrument display and another 13.2-inch screen for the passenger. International versions also offer heated and ventilated seats, dual 50W wireless chargers, multi-zone climate control and 128-colour ambient lighting. But which features will make it to India?

Crore mystery
5/5

Crore mystery

A Chinese luxury EV that could cost more than ₹1 crore in India? The Denza Z9 GT has already been spotted in its signature green colour, revealing a long bonnet, sloping roofline, flush door handles and sporty rear spoiler. While its China-market prices start much lower, Autocar India estimates an Indian ex-showroom price of approximately ₹1.2–1.5 crore. The final price and variant details remain under wraps ahead of November 13.

 

More In-Pic

SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended