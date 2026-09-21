Pixel 10 gets ₹12,460 cheaper: Here’s the new price and what you get

Price plunge
Google Pixel 10 has become cheaper in India, with its price dropping from the launch price of ₹79,900 to ₹67,440 on Amazon India. The effective reduction makes the flagship-grade phone considerably more accessible to buyers watching the premium smartphone market.
Extra savings
The ₹67,440 price is not the only saving available to buyers. An additional discount of up to ₹2,000 can be availed through an exchange offer, potentially bringing down the effective cost further for customers willing to trade in an older device.
Camera firepower
Pixel 10 packs a triple rear-camera setup aimed at users who want photography versatility without stepping up to the Pro range. It gets a 48MP primary camera, a 13MP ultrawide lens and a 10.8MP telephoto camera with 5x zoom.
Smooth display
The phone features a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, giving users a high-refresh screen in a relatively compact form factor. For buyers comparing premium phones, the combination targets both everyday viewing and smoother on-screen movement.
Tensor brain
Google has equipped the Pixel 10 with its Tensor G5 chipset and several AI-powered features designed around everyday smartphone tasks. The company positions these tools as a way to make daily use easier, while the phone also includes camera-focused AI capabilities.